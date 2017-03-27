Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

TF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) traded up 0.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 46,314 shares of the stock traded hands. Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $697.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

