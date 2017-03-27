Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. William Blair raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Instinet increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded down 0.20% on Monday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,107 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $96.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 21,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,723,115.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $106,598.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $362,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,398 shares of company stock worth $6,142,737. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,872,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,255,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,284,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,771,000 after buying an additional 874,396 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,674,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,885,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,581,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,446,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,420,000 after buying an additional 299,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

