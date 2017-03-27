Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) opened at 68.16 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post $4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

