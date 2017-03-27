Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (ZLTQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zeltiq Aesthetics were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLTQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics during the third quarter valued at $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 55.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3100.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLTQ. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Aegis lowered Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Maxim Group lowered Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zeltiq Aesthetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Zeltiq Aesthetics news, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith J. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $354,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,496,700 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zeltiq Aesthetics Company Profile

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. Its product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. It sell the CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists, and obstetrics and gynecology physicians.

