Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 171.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) opened at 33.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.52 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $464,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $188,743.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,788.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,080,276 shares of company stock valued at $65,095,772. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

