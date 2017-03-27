Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.29. 618,872 shares of the stock were exchanged. Thor Industries has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $115.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wunderlich boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/thor-industries-inc-tho-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps-updated-updated.html.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.