Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark Co. began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 277,467 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a PE ratio of 88.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business earned $222.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc (CCRN) is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. Its nurse and allied staffing segment is engaged in providing traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing through its Cross Country Staffing brand, MSN, AHG, Mediscan and DirectEd brands.

