Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TREC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Trecora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,041 shares. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $258.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trecora Resources (TREC) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/thestreet-downgrades-trecora-resources-trec-to-c-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 110,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources, formerly Arabian American Development Company, is engaged in manufacturing of specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes, and providing custom processing services. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing of various specialty petrochemical products and manufacturing of specialty synthetic waxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.