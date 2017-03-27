Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) opened at 19.35 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $625.82 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Thermon Group Holdings had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Thermon Group Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings during the third quarter worth $103,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings by 20.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings during the third quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings Company Profile

