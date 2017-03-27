Theratechnologies Inc (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) opened at 5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.37 million and a PE ratio of 966.67. Theratechnologies Inc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Theratechnologies from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company addresses medical needs to promote healthy living among human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. Its products include EGRIFTA and Ibalizumab. EGRIFTA (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin and it is indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV infected patients with lipodystrophy.

