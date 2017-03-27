Tesoro Co. (TSO) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

TSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Tesoro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tesoro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Simmons lowered their target price on shares of Tesoro from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Tesoro in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesoro in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesoro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.15.

Shares of Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) traded up 1.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. 728,688 shares of the company traded hands. Tesoro has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Tesoro had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Tesoro’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesoro will post $5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tesoro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Tesoro by 67,674.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 502,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesoro by 164.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 399,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Tesoro by 44.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tesoro by 43.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after buying an additional 112,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPH Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesoro during the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesoro

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

