Terex Co. (TEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) traded down 1.43% on Monday, hitting $29.57. 1,367,939 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.13 billion.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $974.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Terex news, insider Steve Filipov sold 5,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $157,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 414 shares of company stock valued at $13,343 and have sold 40,215 shares valued at $1,235,330. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

