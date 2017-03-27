TeraGo Inc. (TGO) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) traded down 2.67% on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. TeraGo has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company’s market cap is $52.04 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

In other TeraGo news, Director Antonio Ciciretto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

TeraGo Company Profile

Terago Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides businesses across Canada with data and voice communications services, data center colocation and hosting services through its approximately seven data centers, as well as cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) computing and storage solutions. With respect to its data and voice communications services, the Company owns and operates a carrier-grade, MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS)-enabled fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network in Canada targeting businesses that require Internet access and data connectivity services.

