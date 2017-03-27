Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Maintains Position in Dean Foods Co (DF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its stake in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dean Foods were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 260,151 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000.

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) opened at 19.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Dean Foods Co has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dean Foods had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dean Foods Co will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dean Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dean Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.31 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Dean Foods news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $56,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

