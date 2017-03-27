Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Holds Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 25,556.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 304,633 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 14,549.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 290,984 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,747,000 after buying an additional 281,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 40.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after buying an additional 214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 185,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) opened at 51.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.73. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $69.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. The Company’s principal products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters.

