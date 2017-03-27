Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $657,000 Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trex Company were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) opened at 70.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Trex Company had a return on equity of 65.45% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Trex Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trex Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of Trex Company from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex Company from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $92,288.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,631,423. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

