Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $646,000 Stake in Stillwater Mining Company (SWC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stillwater Mining Company were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stillwater Mining Company by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,880,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,068,000 after buying an additional 1,002,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stillwater Mining Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,877,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,573,000 after buying an additional 156,942 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stillwater Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth $69,604,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Stillwater Mining Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,018,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 174,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Stillwater Mining Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,107,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) opened at 17.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.59. Stillwater Mining Company has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Stillwater Mining Company had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Stillwater Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stillwater Mining Company will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stillwater Mining Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Stillwater Mining Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stillwater Mining Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Stillwater Mining Company Company Profile

Stillwater Mining Company is engaged in the development, extraction, processing, smelting and refining of palladium, platinum and associated metals (platinum group metals (PGMs)) produced by mining a geological formation in south-central Montana, known as the J-M Reef. The Company operates through five segments: Mine Production, PGM Recycling, Canadian Properties, South American Properties and All Other.

