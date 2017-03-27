Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,900 Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $201,000. Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 26.90 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 264.25% and a positive return on equity of 85.42%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRZO. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $229,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 2,702 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $76,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,072 and sold 123,225 shares valued at $3,586,698. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

