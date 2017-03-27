TD Securities Lowers Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Price Target to C$67.00

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.44.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) traded up 1.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,230 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Snc-Lavalin Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

