Torstar Co. (TS.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Torstar Co. (TSE:TS.B) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

About Torstar

Torstar Corporation is a Canada-based media company. The Company operates through there segments: Metroland Media Group (MMG), Star Media Group (SMG) and Digital Ventures. MMG publishes The Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Region Record daily newspapers and over 100 weekly community newspapers and has a number of specialty publications, directories, consumer shows, distribution operations and digital properties (including homefinder.ca, save.ca, travelalerts.ca, wagjag.com (WagJag) and the regional online sites, such as durhamregion.ca).

