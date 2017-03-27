Torstar Co. (TS.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Torstar Co. (TSE:TS.B) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
About Torstar
Torstar Corporation is a Canada-based media company. The Company operates through there segments: Metroland Media Group (MMG), Star Media Group (SMG) and Digital Ventures. MMG publishes The Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Region Record daily newspapers and over 100 weekly community newspapers and has a number of specialty publications, directories, consumer shows, distribution operations and digital properties (including homefinder.ca, save.ca, travelalerts.ca, wagjag.com (WagJag) and the regional online sites, such as durhamregion.ca).
Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.