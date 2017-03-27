TD Securities Analysts Give Dollarama Inc (DOL) a C$115.00 Price Target

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has been given a C$115.00 target price by research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.75.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 125,253 shares. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.
