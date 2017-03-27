Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 218 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc to an add rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.58) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 201.64 ($2.53).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) traded up 0.63% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 192.70. 17,889,975 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.53. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.28 billion. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109.44 and a 12 month high of GBX 211.90.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 214,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £384,357.75 ($483,043.55). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 256 shares of company stock worth $44,876.

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

