Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 244 ($3.07) to GBX 249 ($3.13) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

TW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised Taylor Wimpey plc to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey plc to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.70) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 167 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 201.64 ($2.53).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) traded up 0.63% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 192.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,889,975 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.28 billion. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109.44 and a 52-week high of GBX 211.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) PT Raised to GBX 249 at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/taylor-wimpey-plc-tw-price-target-raised-to-gbx-249-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 214,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £384,357.75 ($483,043.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 256 shares of company stock valued at $44,876.

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.