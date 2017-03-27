Tax Systems PLC (TAX) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Tax Systems PLC (LON:TAX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 99 ($1.22) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Tax Systems PLC (LON:TAX) opened at 66.00 on Monday. Tax Systems PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 65.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 82.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.83 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.76.

Tax Systems PLC Company Profile

Tax Systems plc, formerly Eco City Vehicles plc, is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of corporation tax software to the corporate sector and the accounting profession in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company’s product Alphatax, which deals with virtually of a company’s corporation tax needs and covers every aspect of corporation tax.

