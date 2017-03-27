TASER International, Inc. (TASR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Imperial Capital

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Imperial Capital in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TASER International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TASER International in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TASER International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TASER International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of TASER International (NASDAQ:TASR) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.23. 96,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. TASER International has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Joshua Isner sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $32,245.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Marc Behrendt sold 19,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $454,470.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,833.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,835 shares of company stock worth $1,063,222. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TASER International by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TASER International during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of TASER International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of TASER International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TASER International during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TASER International Company Profile

TASER International, Inc is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) designed for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. The Company is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras, which utilize its cloud-based digital evidence management solution (Axon solution).

