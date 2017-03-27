Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 490,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. 655,057 shares of the company were exchanged. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $275.36 million.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

