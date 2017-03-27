Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Director Acquires $289,021.50 in Stock

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Director James C. Pappas purchased 36,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) remained flat at $8.00 on Monday. 30,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tandy Leather Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc is a retailer and a wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The Company’s products include leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company also manufactures leather lacing and some of its do-it-yourself kits.

