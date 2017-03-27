Shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (NASDAQ:TKTCY) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (NASDAQ:TKTCY) opened at 10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 53.85. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $17.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TKTCY) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/talktalk-telecom-group-plc-tktcy-given-average-rating-of-by-brokerages.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TKTCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.