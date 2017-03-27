T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Insider Thomas Christopher Keys Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,917,314.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Christopher Keys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,031,000.00.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,185 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US Inc has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm earned $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US Inc will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,021.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 197,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Instinet raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

