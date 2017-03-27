Synthomer PLC (SYNT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 368 ($4.62) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.78) price target on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price target on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.84) price target on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.15) price target on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 438.15 ($5.51).

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) traded down 1.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 456.70. The stock had a trading volume of 359,844 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.55 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.29. Synthomer PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 300.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 473.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Synthomer PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Synthomer PLC

Synthomer Plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemical company. The Company supplies lattices and specialty emulsion polymers for markets, including paper and board, constructions and coatings, health and protection, functional polymers, performance polymers, and carpet, compounds and foam. It operates in segments, including Europe and North America (ENA) and Asia and Rest of World (ARW).

