Sunworks Inc (SUNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Sunworks to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) opened at 1.34 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $27.94 million. Sunworks Inc has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUNW shares. Chardan Capital lowered Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, formerly Solar3D, Inc, provides photo voltaic (PV) based power systems for the residential, commercial and agricultural markets in California and Nevada. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, designs, arranges financing, integrates, installs and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt (KW) for residential loads to multi megawatts (MW) systems for larger commercial projects.

