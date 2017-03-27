SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS)

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Select Comfort Corp. in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Comfort Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Comfort Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) traded up 1.40% on Monday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 566,902 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Select Comfort Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $313.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,033,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after buying an additional 2,642,582 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,776,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after buying an additional 114,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,179,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,669,000 after buying an additional 194,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,228,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of Select Comfort Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $191,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $917,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Comfort Corp.

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company’s Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to monitor each individual’s sleep. The Company also offers a line of sleep products, including FlextFit adjustable base technology and Sleep Number pillows, sheets and other bedding products.

