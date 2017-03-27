SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Major Shareholder Acquires $65,117.25 in Stock

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman purchased 7,893 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,117.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $2,060.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 284,484 shares of SunCoke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,876,133.24.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 100,500 shares of SunCoke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,011,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 168,579 shares of SunCoke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $1,690,847.37.

On Friday, February 17th, Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 59,667 shares of SunCoke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $596,670.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 52,438 shares of SunCoke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $524,380.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) traded up 3.73% on Monday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 897,804 shares. The company has a market cap of $571.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 555,689 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,903,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 714,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 511,718 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 8,134,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after buying an additional 506,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 70.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

