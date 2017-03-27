Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) traded up 0.04% on Thursday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,555 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.