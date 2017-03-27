Summit Global Investments Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 815,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after buying an additional 242,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 52.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Global Investments Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/summit-global-investments-takes-position-in-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Andrew Cecere sold 374,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $19,649,658.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 909,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,725,251.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Davis sold 707,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $37,120,228.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,660 shares of company stock worth $70,197,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.