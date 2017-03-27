Strongco Corp (SQP) Given a C$1.40 Price Target at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP) has been given a C$1.40 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP) traded up 5.71% on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares. Strongco Corp has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.57 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Strongco Corp Company Profile

Strongco Corporation is a multiline mobile equipment distributor in Canada. The Company operates through Equipment Distribution segment, which sells and rents new and used equipment and provides after-sale product support (parts and service) to customers who operate in infrastructure, construction, mining, oil and gas exploration, forestry and industrial markets.

