STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (SAUHF) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Shares of STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (NASDAQ:SAUHF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 an industry rank of 160 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (NASDAQ:SAUHF) opened at 440.20 on Wednesday. STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 has a 12 month low of $334.71 and a 12 month high of $435.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.83 and its 200 day moving average is $390.90.

