Desjardins Lowers Storm Resources Ltd (SRX) Price Target to C$5.75

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Storm Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their target price on Storm Resources from C$6.80 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.82.
In other Storm Resources news, insider Robert S. Tiberio acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,994.00.
