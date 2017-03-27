Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Price Target to $57.00

Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Bioverativ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Bioverativ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) opened at 50.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. Bioverativ has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

