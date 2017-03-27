Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.61. 589,739 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.08. Stericycle has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $128.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm earned $906.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike S. Zafirovski purchased 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $250,156.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,156.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.22 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

