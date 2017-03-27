Stephen Neeleman Sells 1,200 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY) Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Stephen Neeleman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $55,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Stephen Neeleman sold 53,218 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,458,671.60.

On Monday, March 20th, Stephen Neeleman sold 55,518 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,564,376.42.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephen Neeleman sold 40,169 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,846,167.24.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stephen Neeleman sold 1,600 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $70,432.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Stephen Neeleman sold 215 shares of Healthequity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $9,460.00.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at 40.40 on Monday. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephen Neeleman Sells 1,200 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/stephen-neeleman-sells-1200-shares-of-healthequity-inc-hqy-stock.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth $220,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth $231,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. CIBC started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. FIX started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.