Stepan Company (SCL) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stepan Company were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Stepan Company by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,380,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 151,305 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan Company by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stepan Company by 172.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 42,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan Company by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) opened at 78.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.17. Stepan Company has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.80 million. Stepan Company had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stepan Company will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Stepan Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stepan Company from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stepan Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of Stepan Company from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $80,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $52,429.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $309,833. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan Company

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a range of end products. The Company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s principal markets include manufacturers of cleaning and washing compounds (including detergents, shampoos, fabric softeners, toothpastes and household cleaners), paints, cosmetics, food, beverages, nutritional supplements, agricultural products and plastics.

