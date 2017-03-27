Stellar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 52,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in Pfizer by 51.7% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 47,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 8.2% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 172,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 34.00 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

In other news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $1,068,774.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,452.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

