State Street Corp Has $30,544,000 Position in Kaman Co. (KAMN)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.30% of Kaman worth $30,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kaman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $8,636,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Kaman by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 1.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) opened at 47.48 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business earned $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.81 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Kaman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAMN. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kaman in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Gabelli lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. Its Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, electrical and automation, and fluid power industrial distributor. It provides products, including bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, fluid power, motion control, automation, material handling components, electrical control and power distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) supplies to a spectrum of industrial markets.

