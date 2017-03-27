State Street Corp Has $30,390,000 Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.86% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,614,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,904,000 after buying an additional 781,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 123.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 77,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) opened at 7.04 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, insider Anthony Tripodo sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $333,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

