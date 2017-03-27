State Street Corp Buys 38,935 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.37% of Gibraltar Industries worth $31,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,187,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,283,000 after buying an additional 240,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 339,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 331,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) opened at 40.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm earned $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

