State Street Corp Acquires 166,936 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.58% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $31,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,780,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) opened at 25.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company earned $140.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACOR. Vetr raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.58 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

