State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57,017 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 61,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the period.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) opened at 13.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The firm’s market cap is $363.11 million. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post ($2.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-reduces-position-in-preferred-apartment-communities-inc-apts.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Daniel M. Dupree sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Dupree sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $170,913.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $300,114.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select-targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through three segments: multifamily communities, retail and real estate related financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.