State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Maintains Stake in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,611 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1,657.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,633,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 3,426,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coeur Mining by 234.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 1,319,177 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $13,058,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $9,638,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 484.2% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 963,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 798,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) opened at 7.86 on Monday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In related news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs sold 73,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $740,928.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

