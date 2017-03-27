State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $893,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Bottomline Technologies worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,650,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after buying an additional 171,834 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $17,593,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 691,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 211,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 546,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 490,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) opened at 23.92 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $904.58 million. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The business earned $86.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $893,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-893000-stake-in-bottomline-technologies-epay.html.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $48,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $50,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.